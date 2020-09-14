Carol Ann Baker, age 70, of Carlisle, PA died on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence in Carlisle with her loving husband and family at her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on January 28, 1950 in Sellersville, PA to the late Elmer and Dorothy Mae Parnell Hartman.
Carol retired from the Big Spring School District as a secondary educational teacher where she taught English and Spanish. She was a graduate of the former Shippensburg State College of PA. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Carlisle where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church choir. Carol was a member of PSERS. She enjoyed singing, playing her guitar, reading, decorative painting, card making and shopping with friends and family. Carol Ann liked the relaxing time she spent at the family cabin with her husband and their dogs and cats.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert E. Baker, Jr. of Carlisle, two brothers, William "Bill" Perryman and his wife Theresa, Michael Hartman, sister Penny Sue Wolf and her husband Russel, Sr. and their children Rebecca Ann Wolf, Jennifer Lee Wolf and Russel L. Wolf, Jr. Also surviving is her mother in law Betty Baker and step son, Jason Baker.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St. Carlisle with her pastor the Rev. Lisa M. Leber officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until time of services. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Carol's caregivers of Central PA Hospice and especially Barb Boyer of Synergy who treated her like family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol Ann's name to the Humane Society of the Greater Harrisburg Area 7790 Grayson Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17111, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr. Ste. 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
In compliance with the state mandate on COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
