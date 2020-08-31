Carlyn B. Snelbaker, age 85, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Messiah Village. Born May 23, 1935 in Dillsburg, she was the daughter of the late Clair B. and Ethel (Myers) Burgard.
Carlyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Snelbaker. Surviving are her two daughters, Beth S. Saunders and husband Richard A. Saunders of Queensbury, NY and Alisa J. Snelbaker and husband Samuel C. Gibson, IV of Mechanicsburg; and her grandson, Christopher A. Saunders.
A 1956 graduate of Dickinson College and member of the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society, Carlyn went on to teach history at Northern High School for several years before starting her family. Throughout her life, Carlyn Snelbaker was fiercely dedicated to improving the lives of others, especially in the central PA community, through her volunteerism and philanthropy.
In her last years, her devotion to her late husband and her gratitude to Messiah Lifeways compelled her to create the Snelbaker Music Therapy program at Messiah Village. Through this endowed program, Carlyn made it possible for music therapy to change the lives of residents who face Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, speech impairment, and a host of other cognitive, emotional, and physical diagnoses. Through her vision and generosity, Carlyn will forever empower residents to unlock precious memories, reconnect with the world around them, express difficult emotions, and improve their outlook on life.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village to benefit the Snelbaker Music Therapy Program, 100 Mt. Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
