Carlyn B. Snelbaker, age 85, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Messiah Village. Born May 23, 1935 in Dillsburg, she was the daughter of the late Clair B. and Ethel (Myers) Burgard.

Carlyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Snelbaker. Surviving are her two daughters, Beth S. Saunders and husband Richard A. Saunders of Queensbury, NY and Alisa J. Snelbaker and husband Samuel C. Gibson, IV of Mechanicsburg; and her grandson, Christopher A. Saunders.

A 1956 graduate of Dickinson College and member of the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society, Carlyn went on to teach history at Northern High School for several years before starting her family. Throughout her life, Carlyn Snelbaker was fiercely dedicated to improving the lives of others, especially in the central PA community, through her volunteerism and philanthropy.