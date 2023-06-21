Carl R. Stone

Oct. 26, 1957- June 14, 2023

CARLISLE - Carl R. Stone, 65, of Carlisle, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg.

Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Clayton and Nancy (Marston) Stone.

Carl proudly served in the US Marine Corps.

He enjoyed riding his bike and liked to collect all kinds of stuff.

Carl was an active member with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion Post #101, all in Carlisle.

Survivors include his brother: Larry (Angel) Stone, of Rimersburg; his Aunt Mary "Peggy" Marston, of Carlisle; two nephews; three nieces and lots of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his long-time companion: Charlotte "Petey" Green.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet friends after 12:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Letort Cemetery, Carlisle.