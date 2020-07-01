Carl L. Raudabaugh

A Celebration of Life Service for Carl Raudabaugh will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 3240 Spring Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Timothy Dugan and Rev. Anna Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM followed by an Eastern Star Service to be followed by a Masonic Service.