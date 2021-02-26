Carl H. Kalberkamp

Carl was born to German immigrant parents, Herman Joseph and Herta Buse Kalberkamp, November 30, 1930. To our family, friends and our father's former colleague's, Carl died peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He grew up in the Pittsburgh, PA area and was graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School and Allegheny College. He completed his M.B.A. at the University of Pittsburgh. He served his entire distinguished career at Mellon Bank, rising to the executive role of Senior Vice President when he retired after 39 years. He was lauded by peers across the banking industry as a man of true integrity, professionalism, and credit policy expertise.

He married the love of his life, Constance "Connie" Atwell in 1953, which began a marriage deeply blessed by both the common and special grace of God. For a brief season he served our nation in the armed services, armored infantry, during the Korean War. He was a faithful husband, a diligent provider for his family, and a protective father whom his children knew always had their best interest in his heart.

When his cherished Connie of 52 years died in Christ after a 5-year battle with cancer, during which he was her true servant, he was asked, "Dad, do you think you will ever remarry?" To which he replied without hesitation, "No, there will never be anyone as beautiful and wonderful as your mother!"