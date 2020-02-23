Carl E. Newcomer

Carl E. "Pickel" Newcomer, 84, of Hockersville and Green Ridge Village, Newville, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at UPMC-Carlisle. He was born on July 4,1935 in Newville and was the son of the late Katharine A. Newcomer. He was a 1954 graduate of Carlisle High School and retired from Carlisle Tire & Rubber Co. after 42 years of service. Carl was a member of St. John's Lodge #260, Carlisle, Centerville Lutheran Church, Aeromodelers Club, Eagles Aerie 1299, and was a social member of the Shippensburg V.F.W. He was a life member of Penn Twp. Fire Co. and Walnut Bottom Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Ferne L. (Culbertson) Newcomer, sons Anthony L. "Tony" of Hockersville and Timothy L. (Paul Mertel) of Carlisle, daughter Tina L. N. (Luke) Fry of Hockersville and step-grandsons Chris and Eric Bupp. He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Carol L. (Robinson) Bupp Newcomer. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Barbara Albert officiating. Burial will be in Centerville Memorial Park, Newville. www.EwingBrothers.com.