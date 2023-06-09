C. William Souders

April 13, 1946 - June 6, 2023

C. William Souders, 77, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born April 13, 1946, in Carlisle. Bill was raised by the late Grace LeDane McLaughlin.

He was a 1964 graduate of Carlisle High School. Bill enjoyed a long career with AMP / TYCO. During his time with the company, he traveled to many places to open new locations. He opened the Weyers Cave location in Virginia and spent 20 years working there before his eventual return to Pennsylvania. While in Virginia, he was active with the Mt. Sidney Boy Scout Troop 52 and the Order of the Arrows. Bill enjoyed cooking ham, turkey, oyster dinners, and making apple butter with the Mt. Sidney Ruritans Club. Some of his other hobbies were woodworking, music, his guitars, restoring and driving his Triumph, and singing in the Men's Choir at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a member.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jane F. Burke of Carlisle; two children, Tammera Z. Flint of Waynesboro, VA and Joel T. Souders of Mt. Sidney, VA; and his stepdaughter, Susanne L. Burke-Hvizdos (husband Stephen Hvizdos) of Carlisle. In addition to his foster mother, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, William F. Flint.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 South Bedford Street Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Lisa M. Leber officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 South Bedford Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.