C. Doug Shultz

C. Douglas Shultz, age 76 of York, passed away May 14, 2020 in Carlisle. Born June 10, 1943 in Carlisle, son of Charles A. and Adeline (Ross) Shultz. Doug received his Bachelor's Degree from Defiance College in Ohio and was the Mobile Home tire Vice-President for Green Ball Corporation. He is survived by his mother, Adeline Shultz, Carlisle; sons, Steven D. Shultz and wife, Angie (Babner), York and Michael T. Shultz, Ames, Iowa; grandchildren, Emily Kay Shultz, Kyra Marie Shultz and Noah Douglas Shultz and sister, Cheryl L. Matthews and husband, David, Carlisle. Doug is also survived by Donna (Kingsborough) Shultz, Dover, PA. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Shultz. Due to current restrictions, private viewing and graveside burial will be held for the family. A memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com