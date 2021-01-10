Burton Z. Chertok, "Buz", age 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. He was born December 16, 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was the son of the late Max and Vivian Chertok.

He graduated from New York University school of engineering with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and went on to hold several positions with an agency of the federal government. He also owned and operated his own company for many years. Buz was a talented, brilliant man with an outstanding ability to repair and create things. He obtained several patents during his lifetime.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rena M. Chertok, and his four children, Randi Guller of Carlisle, Stephanie Chertok of Carlisle, Daniel (Lynn) Chertok of New York, Kenneth Chertok of New Zealand, as well as a granddaughter Sarah Chertok of New York and a grandson Max Guller of Florida. He will be greatly missed by so many loved ones and friends.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.