Bryn Ann Jarusewski

July 22, 1992- December 17, 2022

Bryn Ann Jarusewski, 30, of Hanover, and formerly of Newville, PA passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 in her home.

She was born July 22, 1992 in Newport News, VA, the daughter of Jennifer L. Egger Jarusewski, and Alan J. Jarusewski.

Bryn was a 2010 graduate of Big Spring High School, earned her Associates degree from Penn State and was a 2022 Graduate of Clarion University Summa Cum Laude, she was to start the MSLS program for Local and Archival Studies in the Honors Summa Cum Laude at Penn West Clarion. She had worked as the Assistant Director at the John Graham Public Library, Newville and currently was the Branch Manager at the New Oxford Library.

Bryn is survived by her mother Jennifer L. Jarusewski, and companion Robert Hosfelt, her father Alan J. Jarusewski, and his wife Linda, her boyfriend Richard Wilson, one brother Evan Jarusewski (Shayna Parrish), two sisters Natalie Jarusewski (Alison Crowe), and Julianna Jarusewski, paternal grandmother Marie Jarusewski, maternal grandfather Frank Egger, paternal grandparents James and Johanna Slootmaker, many aunts, uncles, and 10 cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Jane Egger, and paternal grandfather Stanley Jarusewski.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday December 27, 2022 at 2 PM in the Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, with the Rev. Wayne Good officiating. Burial will follow in the Newville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bryn's name to the John Graham Library's Capital Campaign 9 Parsonage Street Newville, PA 17241, or donate a book in her memory.