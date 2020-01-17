Bruce G. Bistline Jr.

He was a graduate from William Penn High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy just prior to his graduation. He served during WWII, after basic training and tech school, he was assigned to the gun crew of a 5” 38 on the S.S. Yamnill, in the Asiatic-Pacific theater, a super tanker, he later became the gun captain. He was later assigned to the S.S. Felix Grundy, in the American-European theater. After returning to the US he was assigned to the Alcoa Master, and he finished the war aboard the Destroyer SS Osborne. Bruce was discharged after 45 months of service. When he returned home he was hired by PP&L as a Lineman, he later became a Line Crew Leader, and then was promoted to Co-Coordinator of work methods tools, and equipment in the distribution department.