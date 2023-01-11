Bruce Clifford Kramer

March 26, 1926 - January 09, 2023

Bruce Clifford Kramer, 96, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. He was born March 26, 1926, in Lees Port, PA to the late John H. and Celeste M. (Mengel) Kramer and was the widower of Ruth M. Rhinehart.

Bruce was a United States Navy Veteran During WWII, serving on the USS Intrepid. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railways until his retirement in 1983. Bruce was a member of the Tree of Life Church, Carlisle, and the National Rifle Association and VFW of Mechanicsburg. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and being outdoors.

Surviving is his children, Marie Yeingst of Carlisle, and Vickie Gross of Carlisle; four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; and brother, Daniel Kramer of Hollidaysburg. Bruce was preceded in death by Robert, Jacob, Frederick, Glenn, Rachael, Helen, Catherine, and Gladys.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.