Brooke D. Sheaffer, 53, of Chambersburg and formerly of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1968, in Carlisle and is the daughter of Andrea L. (Zimmerman) and Thomas Gingrich of Carlisle. Brooke was a 1986 graduate of Carlisle High School and was currently employed at Cardiovascular Associates, Camp Hill as the office manager. She formerly worked for the Urological Center in Hagerstown, MD. Brooke adored her grandchildren and deeply missed her late canine friend Ottis. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Kyle D. (wife, Brooke) Harvey of York Springs and Andrew D. (wife, Becky) Sheaffer of Carlisle, two daughters, Kara L. Milton of Chambersburg and Madison L. Sheaffer of Indianapolis, IN, two brothers, Eric Gingrich and Christopher Bishop both of Carlisle, five sisters, Heather Hall and Gretchen Horning both of New Kingstown, Abbey Gingrich of Boiling Springs, Lindsey Mauldin of Carlisle and Sherrill Gingrich of Indianapolis, IN, four grandchildren, Brynnlie Milton, Lakynn Milton, Rhett Sheaffer and Walker Harvey and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Rich Noggle as the officiant. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.