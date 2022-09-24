Brian Joseph Rotz

February 12, 1963 - September 17, 2022

Brian Joseph Rotz passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022, at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle, PA after a lengthy illness. Brian was a gifted and accomplished musician, specializing in playing the organ and piano throughout his career. He was born in Philadelphia on February 12, 1963, the third of three children of Ted and Norma (Boots) Rotz. Brian spent most of his youth in Carlisle before moving with his family to Columbia, South Carolina where he graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1981. Following his love of music, Brian then attended Indiana University, graduating in 1985 with a Bachelor of Music - Organ, before moving on to Northwestern University and receiving a Master of Music - Organ in 1987. He then studied in a doctorate program at the University of Cincinnatiollege-Conservatory of Music.

While at Indiana University, Brian won the National First Prize in Organ of the MTNA Collegiate Artists Competition and was also awarded the notable Performer's Certificate in Organ Performance by an all-faculty music committee.

After his post-graduate work, Brian spent 15 years in Toledo, OH where he was the Director of Music at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He was also the organist for the Toledo Symphony and appeared in concerts of the major choral ensembles in the Northwest Ohio region. While in Toledo, he served as Dean of the Toledo Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

Brian returned to Carlisle in 2010 as Director of Music at St. John's Episcopal Church where he was principal organist and keyboardist for all services and built and lead the adult and youth choirs. At St. John's he also accompanied and prepared the choirs for a bi-annual performance of The Boorshead Twelfth Night Festival and enjoyed holding frequent pizza parties for the youth choir. Brian deeply valued the lasting friendships he made with those in the St. John's community and others during this time in Carlisle.

In 2013, Brian was appointed as a Contributing Faculty Member (Organ, Harpsichord and Collaborative Piano) to Dickinson College's Music Department. In that position he instructed students, accompanied choirs and vocalists, and performed a faculty recital annually. Brian devoted himself to his work at St. John's and Dickinson until 2021 when he could no longer play.

Brian was happiest when performing, sharing, and teaching music. His gift was the joy he brought to those he served with selfless dedication. Throughout his career, Brian has been in high demand as an accompanist and has also performed numerous concerts and recitals for the community. According to one article, he would take a minute to describe the piece he was about to play and was "quiet in affect and quirky in humor", a true description of Brian's personality. On his playing, reviewers have indicated: "His touch on the keyboard is not only delicate, but conveys a wonderful sense of spontaneity, as if he is searching and discovering as he performs" and "the often austere organ becomes altogether personable, sort of a musical big brother that walks you down well-worn paths but manages to show you things you never quite noticed before."

Brian loved traveling and exploring the artistic nooks and crannies of cities and towns, large and small, collecting books, art and music along the way. His continued quest for knowledge permeated his work and his life, evidenced by his unique collection of memorabilia and art.

Brian's favorite Latin expression was "Ars longa, vita brevis" - "Art is long, life is short." We can see why.

Brian is survived by his father, Clifford (Ted) T. Rotz, Jr., of Allentown, Pennsylvania, his sister, Cindy Vullo and brother-in-law Joe, of Pittston, Pennsylvania, and his brother, Bob Rotz and sister-in-law Melanie, of Richmond, Texas, as well as his niece, Adriana, and nephews Louie, Mark, Jeffrey and Brady.

Brian's family deeply appreciates the companionship and assistance provided by Brian's friends and colleagues at St. John's as well as the exceptional care delivered by the staff of Cumberland Crossings.

A memorial service for Brian will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, On The Square in Carlisle, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF (research of T1 Diabetes) at www.jdrf.org, the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or a charity of choice. www.EwingBrothers.com.