Brian Jones Heckendorn

Brian (BJ) Heckendorn, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital from a bacterial infection. Born March 7, 1980 in Carlisle, he is the son of Glenn (Ed) and Diane Heckendorn. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Hatley) Heckendorn, son, Brexton Heckendorn, brother, Chris Heckendorn and his wife Sally, their children, Samantha and Alex Heckendorn, maternal grandparents, Elwood and Doris Jones and paternal grandparents late Glenn Heckendorn and Doris Jean Biagi.

To read the full obituary, please go to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory's website, www.HoffmanFH.com

