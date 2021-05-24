Brian G. McKenzie, 50, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born in Carlisle on January 20, 1971 to Judy (Wolfe) McKenzie and the late Rory McKenzie.

Brian worked for many years as a cook at the Deer Lodge in Mt. Holly Springs until they closed and various other jobs over the years. He had a huge heart and loved hunting and fishing. Brian was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs VFW Post 8851 and a Son of the American Legion, Mt. Holly Springs Post 674.

Brian is survived by his sons, Damian Andrew McKenzie of Boiling Springs, Brian L. McKenzie and Robert R. McKenzie, both of Mt. Holly Springs; granddaughter, Camrynn Myers; and brother, Eric McKenzie of Boiling Springs.

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with the Rev. Matt Plant officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.