Brian E. Shughart, 56, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital.

Born August 8, 1964 in Carlisle, he was the son of Joseph E. And Shirley (Leinaweaver) Shughart of Carlisle.

Brian was employed as a woodworker at Defense Distribution Susquehanna (Mechanicsburg). He was a 1982 graduate of Boiling Springs High School.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Brenda L. Shughart, who died April 21, 2020; maternal grandparents: Emmett and Ellnora (Hultzapple) Leinaweaver; paternal grandparents: Joseph and Estella (Warner) Shughart; aunts: Ruth Brechbiel, Myra Hartman and Lucille Allander and uncles: Wayne Shughart, John Leinaweaver and Lloyd Leinaweaver.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his twin brother: Brent E. Shughart of Carlisle and nephew Austine Shughart of Carlisle.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A. M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, with the Rev. Steve Salisbury and Rev. Joseph Kugle officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service. Burial will be private at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 or Shermans Dale Ambulance, P O Box 142 Shermans Dale, PA 17090.