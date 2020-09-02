Brian E. Havelock, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Anchorage, AK, on July 3, 2020. He was born in Anchorage on September 13, 1963. Brian leaves behind a loving circle of family and friends in Alaska and on the East Coast where he spent most of his school-age years. Brian graduated from Big Spring High School, Newville, in 1981. Brian returned to Alaska to study at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, receiving a degree in cultural geography in 1987. He pursued post-graduate work ultimately developing an economic model for the burgeoning oyster farm industry.
Brian worked as a natural resource specialist with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil and Gas, for 16 years and worked briefly as a consultant in the private sector. Early in his career, he worked as a fisheries observer in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska. His graduate work at the University of Alaska included an internship with the Chugach Native Corporation assisting research and planning for a non-profit tribal consortium.
As a youth, Brian was a budding artist. In later life, he was learning to play the guitar and enjoyed painting with watercolors. He was passionate about politics and would often spend many long hours in conversation and debate with family and friends. Brian's love for, and spiritual connection to Alaska's land cannot be overstated. He was always excited to be able to spend time at the family's cabins in Talkeetna and Bear Cove and kayaking on Kachemak Bay.
Brian is survived by his son, Nicholas S. Havelock of Anchorage; loving parents Patricia Minotti of Danbury, CT, and John E. Havelock (Mona) of Anchorage; siblings Eric Havelock (Kathy Day) and Bruce Havelock (Kiki Green) of Anchorage, Scott Havelock (Rayna) of Brewster, NY, Lisa McCrea Robertson of Duncannon, PA, Gregory McCrea (Amy Christian) of Baldwinsville, NY, and Jennifer Havelock Bachmeier (Jim) of Philadelphia, PA; step parents John McCrea III of Newville, PA and Judy Dimmick of Oconto Falls, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies.
