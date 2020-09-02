× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian E. Havelock, 56, passed away peacefully at his home in Anchorage, AK, on July 3, 2020. He was born in Anchorage on September 13, 1963. Brian leaves behind a loving circle of family and friends in Alaska and on the East Coast where he spent most of his school-age years. Brian graduated from Big Spring High School, Newville, in 1981. Brian returned to Alaska to study at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, receiving a degree in cultural geography in 1987. He pursued post-graduate work ultimately developing an economic model for the burgeoning oyster farm industry.

Brian worked as a natural resource specialist with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil and Gas, for 16 years and worked briefly as a consultant in the private sector. Early in his career, he worked as a fisheries observer in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska. His graduate work at the University of Alaska included an internship with the Chugach Native Corporation assisting research and planning for a non-profit tribal consortium.