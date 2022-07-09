 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian DeSales Smith

Brian DeSales Smith

Brian DeSales Smith

July 25, 1973- July 04, 2022

Brian DeSales Smith, 48, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 4, 2022 at Penn State Hampden Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday July 11, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Community Christian Fellowship, 360 York Road, Carlisle, with a Celebration of his Life beginning at 12:00 P.M. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Duncannon. Memorial contributions may be made to either Community Christian Fellowship, 360 York Road, Carlisle, PA 17013; Why at the Well, 17 East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Wilderness GreenhouseCFCM, P.O. Box 10, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.To share memories or condolences with the family, or to read a complete obituary, please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon.

