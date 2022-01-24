Brenda M. Thumma, 65, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born June 6, 1956, in Leesville, LA to Betty (Barth) Bishard and the late Robert V. Bishard.

Brenda retired as an LPN from Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill after 38 years of dedicated service. Before beginning her nursing career at the hospital, Brenda worked at the hospital as a Candy Striper and Nurse's Aide as she attended nursing school.

She enjoyed going to the beach, camping, reading and puzzles. Brenda was best known by her family as a DIY home improvement specialist.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 10 years David L. Thumma; son Robert O. Dill and wife Alesha of Shermans Dale; daughter Sarah E. Dill of Camp Hill; grandchildren Lilyanna, Jaide, and Mia Dill; brothers Robert Bishard and wife Carol, William Bishard and wife Theresa and J. Ben Bishard and his wife Julianne and sister Benita Zuvich. Also survived by her beloved cats Hazel and Chester.

In addition to her late father, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Bishard.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue organization.