Memorial services for Brenda L. Shughart will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 A. M. until time of service. Full obituary at www.ronanfh.com