× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brenda L. Shughart, 58, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Manor Care, Carlisle.

Born August 26, 1961 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of Joseph L., Jr. and Shirley (Leinaweaver) Shughart of Carlisle.

Brenda attended Boiling Springs High School, Class of 1979. She was a member of Otterbien United Methodist Church, Carlisle.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Emmett and Eleanor (Hultzapple) Leinaweaver; paternal grandparents: Joseph and Estella (Warner) Shughart; aunts: Myra Hartman and Lucille Allander and uncles: Wayne Shughart, John Leinaweaver and Lloyd Leinaweaver.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her brothers: Brent E. Shughart of Carlisle and Brian E. Shughart of Shermans Dale; a nephew: Austine Shughart of Carlisle; aunts: Donna (Lester) Day of Carlisle and Ruth Brechbiel of Mechanicsburg and 18 cousins.

Due to ongoing health concerns, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Carlisle. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 or Manor Care Health Services, 940 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Shughart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.