Brenda Kay Shirk

February 03, 1959- June 17, 2022

Brenda Kay Murphy Shirk passed away on June 17, 2022. She was 63 years old. Brenda was born on February 3, 1959 in Port Royal, SC. Her paternal father was the late Glenn Nolan of Brackenridge, PA. Her adoptive father was the late John B. Murphy of Carlisle, PA. Her mother was the late Carol Harter Nolan Murphy of Carlisle, PA. Brenda is survived by her former husband, Michael Shirk of Falling Waters, WV. She is also survived by her daughter Amy Etter Beitler of Carlisle, PA. and her three brothers, Glenn Murphy of Lemoore, CA, Michael Murphy of Shippensburg, PA and Jeffrey Murphy of Flippin, AR., her sister Susan Murphy Greving of Montgomery Village, MD.

Brenda lovingly embraced her grandchildren, Taylor Etter, Taryn Mentzer and Daniel Beitler all of Carlisle, PA. Her great-grandchildren, Easton Lee Milkes and Jayce Isaac Hardy.

Brenda was preceded in death by her son Joshua Michael Shirk on April 23, 2015.

Brenda loved to garden, go antiquing and spending much time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved motorcycle and ATV riding.

With her former husband, Brenda lived in Brunswick County, NC from 1992 to 2002. While there, she was employed by Coldwell Banker in South Port as an Office Assistant. She loved walking the beaches of Oak Island collecting sea shells and making shell crafts from her beach combing finds.

A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Brenda will be held on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at2:00 PM at the Comfort Inn 77 Shady Lane Carlisle, PA. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please pray for her family and our great country.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013

