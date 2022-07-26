Brenda K. Mixell

December 16, 1956- July 24, 2022

Brenda K. Mixell, 65, of Carlisle passed away Sunday July 24, 2022 in UPMC Carlisle.

She was born December 16, 1956 in Carlisle a daughter of the late John A. Mixell Sr. and Gladys R. Lebo Mixell who survives, and her companion William Brown.

She was a member of the Plainfield First Church of God, and was a PAWS volunteer. She had been a Beautician, had worked at many places in the Carlisle Area including the Carlisle Hospital, and Carlisle School District.

She is survived by two sisters Susan Moose, and Judy Lehman, and three brothers John Mixell Jr., Kenneth Mixell, and Richard Mixell Sr.

A viewing will be held Wednesday July 27, 2022 from 3 to 4 PM in the Plainfield First Church of God 2089 Newville Road Plainfield. A funeral service will be held at 4 PM in the church with the Rev. James Klock officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be sent to PAWS P.O. Box Seattle 98124-3771 or donations@paws.org