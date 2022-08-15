Brenca H. Helwig

Brenda H. Helwig

November 19, 1934- August 05, 2022

Brenda H. Helwig, 87, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

Born November 19, 1934 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Malcom E. And Edna M. (Easley) Hess. She was the widow of Dean S. Helwig, who died July 10, 2005.

Mrs. Helwig was a retired Registered Nurse, having worked at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She was also employed by the former Hoy's Greenhouse, Carlisle, for over 30 years.

She was a very active member of First Lutheran Church, Carlisle where she sang in the choir and performed with the bell choir.

Surviving are two daughters: Deborah Hare of Seven Valleys, PA and Kimberly (Jeff) Shenk of Mt. Holly Springs; a son Michael (Tamme) Helwig of Carlisle. Also surviving are grandchildren, Emily Hare (Fiancé Andrew Howe), Brian and Kevin Hare, Becca (Mike) Petrone, Adam Shenk, Ethan Helwig and Alexandra (Gearet) FitzPatrick and great grandchildren Vinny Petrone and Charlotte Howe.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 19, 2022 from First Lutheran Church, Carlisle, with the Rev. Richard Lorenz officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.

