Bradley Wayne Starner, 56, of Gardners, PA passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in his residence. He was born November 26, 1964 in Carlisle to Bryon Welker and Janet Catherine (Swartz) Starner of Gardners.

Bradley was a graduate of Carlisle High School and received a BS degree from Penn State. He worked as a lumber broker for RCD Timber of New Castle, DE. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 1299 of Carlisle, Carlisle Fish and Game Association and Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Brian Wesley Starner of Gardners; nephew, Brandon and niece, Samantha.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Goodyear Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.