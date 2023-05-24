Boyd M. Gibb, 91, born in Carlisle PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in hospice care surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1932 to the late Edgar Norman Gibb and Esther Marie Sheely. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1949. He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 and served in the Korean War. He was a computer technician for the Letterkenny Army Depot, where he retired. He was a proud member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carlisle and volunteered his time delivering for Meals on Wheels and doing weekly clean up at the local cemetery. He was passionate about Penn State football and the Phillies. He loved gardening, fishing, golfing and spending time with his friends and family.