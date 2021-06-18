Boyd Lee Weary, 80, of Newville, passed away on Thursday June 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 24, 1941 in Newville to the late J. Maynard and Treva M. Brehm Weary.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara A. (Walker) Weary, sons Brian P. Weary (Kim Dorley), Brandon L. Weary (Teresa Gutshall), and one daughter Bridget L. McAlister (Timothy), all of Newville. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Talia A. Byers (Andrew), Bristal E. Rettberg (David), Benjamin P. Weary, Craig E. Weary; and two great-grandchildren Rhealynette L. and Olen V. Byers, and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Biloxi.

Boyd was a graduate of Big Spring High School, class of 1959. After graduation, he started his life-long work on the family farm. He was a charter member of the Big Spring United Lutheran Church, where he served on the council, sang in the choir, and helped to tend the church's garden, where the fruits of the labor were donated to Project SHARE.

Boyd was an active member in the local community. He was a former Unit Delegate of Land O'Lakes, past president of Cumberland County Preservation Board, past president of Big Spring Band Boosters, and former Sunday School teacher. Boyd enjoyed participating in local parades. He loved his horses and rescued many, and enjoyed watching them on the farm to the end of his days.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 10, 2021, 11 AM at Big Spring United Lutheran Church, with Pastor Robert Stump officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sanctuary Fund of Big Spring United Lutheran Church, 101Crossroads School Road, Newville, PA 17241. Arrangements are being handled by Egger Funeral Home Inc., Newville.