Bonnie Lourene Dunlap Stayer

September 23, 1940 - January 9, 2023

Bonnie Lourene Dunlap Stayer, 82, of The Colony, Tx, passed away peacefully Jan 9, 2023. She was born Sep 23, 1940, in Carlisle to Harold Horace and Almeda Gladys (Minnich) Dunlap.

Bonnie grew up in Mount Holly Springs. She graduated in 1958 from Carlisle High. She attended Gettysburg College and became a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She graduated in May 1962 with a BA in English. She earned Education MAs in Reading and Counseling Guidance from Texas Women's University. She also held Director of Religious Education and Mid-management Administration Certifications.

Bonnie married Jon David Stayer on Jun 23, 1962, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Holly Springs. In 1977 they moved to Texas where they lived the remainder of their long lives. They had been married 56 years at the time of Jon's passing in 2019. Bonnie retired in 2009 after 40 years in public schools. She taught in Carlisle and Reading. While living in TX, Bonnie taught and served as the lead counselor.

Throughout Bonnie's life she had an unwavering faith in God and Jesus Christ as her savior. She was a devoted Lutheran. She loved the Lutheran Church and the study of its doctrine and theology. She had a passion for music, particularly classical music. She loved to sing. She studied voice in college and was a member of the Gettysburg College Chapel Choir. She also sang in church choirs. Bonnie and Jon were members of the Dallas Opera Society, and nothing delighted her more than a Sunday afternoon performance, unless she was attending a performance by her beautifully gifted granddaughter. Bonnie's grandson, with whom she shared a birthday, recently completed a master's degree for which she was incredibly proud.

She enjoyed discussing politics, as she was well-informed of the political landscape. It was important to Bonnie to dress elegantly for every occasion, including jewelry and fabulous shoes. She enjoyed throwing parties and decorated for every holiday. Her style, charm, advice, and warmth are greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Lourene and son-in-law James Scott Bynum; grandchildren Zachary Scott and Grace Lourene Bynum; cousins; sister and brothers in-law; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, Feb 25 at Preston Meadow Lutheran Church, 6801 Coit Road, Plano, TX, 75024, with the Rev. Mussachio officiating. More at SlayMemorialFuneralHome.com