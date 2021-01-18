Bonnie Mae Sheaffer, 75, of North Londonderry Township passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Born December 1, 1945 in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late John Clair and Eva (Myers) Throne.

She helped her husband start Clark Veterinary Clinic, a holistic practice that serviced organic farmers and pet owners. As a member of Hershey Free Church, Bonnie was a strong Christian woman of faith and prayer warrior. Her love of music was demonstrated by her playing the piano and clarinet and singing in the choir. Bonnie loved attending her children and grandchildren's activities, especially volleyball.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years Dr. Clark Edgar Sheaffer; daughter Amy L., wife of Ronald Gregg of Muncie, Indiana; son Clark E., husband of Jodi Sheaffer of Annville; grandchildren Megan C., wife of Tucker Ball of Harrisburg, Monica E., Melanie K. Clark T., and Christian E. Sheaffer all of Annville; sister Cinda, wife of William Markley of Carlisle; niece Darla Markley of Camp Hill; and nephew Darnell Markley of Carlisle.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com