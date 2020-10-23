Bonnie M. Jeona, age 98, of Mechanicsburg, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Carolyn House in Susquehanna Twp., Harrisburg, PA.
She was born on August 17, 1922 to the late Clinton and Carrie L. Prestage Pyle and was the widow of Harry Jeona who passed on October 6, 1979.
Bonnie was a hairdresser in the beauty shop she owned for several years in Henryetta, OK. She was an avid and competitive bridge player belonging to several groups in both Carlisle and Mechanicsburg playing 4 days a week. Bonnie was also a talented artist. Her specialty was oil and watercolor paintings. Bonnie was very outgoing. She loved meeting and making new friends with whom she could enjoy a piping hot cup of coffee. She was a former member of the Allison United Methodist Church in Carlisle and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg where she was a member of the Bible Study Group.
She is survived by her loving daughter Harriett B. Jeona Ford (husband Charles) of Mechanicsburg, two grandchildren, Kelli Kraus (husband Edward,Jr.) and Scott Ford. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Joe Pyle, D.C. Pyle and a granddaughter-in-law, Liza Wolfe Ford.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to the Carolyn's House, 1710 Linglestown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
