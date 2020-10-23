Bonnie M. Jeona

Bonnie was a hairdresser in the beauty shop she owned for several years in Henryetta, OK. She was an avid and competitive bridge player belonging to several groups in both Carlisle and Mechanicsburg playing 4 days a week. Bonnie was also a talented artist. Her specialty was oil and watercolor paintings. Bonnie was very outgoing. She loved meeting and making new friends with whom she could enjoy a piping hot cup of coffee. She was a former member of the Allison United Methodist Church in Carlisle and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg where she was a member of the Bible Study Group.