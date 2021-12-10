Bonnie E. Smith, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on December 5, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born on October 20, 1943, in Gettysburg, PA, to the late George E. and Vivian G. (Davis) Schrade and was the widow of Robert P. Smith.

Bonnie worked for Sylvania Shoe Factory, Penn Amish Candies both in Mt. Holly Springs, ManorCare as a cook, and Sheetz, where she was known as the coffee lady. She was a very active member at the New Life Community Church and Mt Holly Springs Golden Agers.

She is survived by her three brothers, Barry L. of Shiremanstown, Bobby of Carlisle, and Duane Schrade of Mt. Holly Springs; and sister, Cindy Richwine; nieces and nephews, Courtney of Gardners, Nicole Richwine of Newville, Terry Schrade of Shiremanstown, and Emily Schrade of Mt. Holly Springs. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher M. Smith and brother, Lonny Schrade.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 5:00 in the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Rd, Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. Ryan Brown officiating. A Viewing will be two hours prior to the services. Burial will be held in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Community Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.