Bonnie B. Sheaffer

November 18, 1938- August 26, 2022

Bonnie B. Sheaffer, 83, of Dillsburg passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 18, 1938, in Dillsburg the daughter of the late Marvin and Melva (Yohn) Brehm.

Bonnie was the widow of Robert I. Sheaffer with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Northern High School, class of 1956. After high school Bonnie went to work for Bell Telephone for several years then when her children were in school she worked for the Northern School District in the cafeteria, library, and then as a secretary. Then until her retirement, Bonnie was a secretary for the family business, Sheaffer's Masonry.

Bonnie was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir and worked in its thrift shop and volunteered with the church at Hershey Park. . She also sang in the Ecumenical Choir, was a member of the Northern Alumni Assoc., ran the concession stand at Northern Football games while her children were in school and enjoyed collecting Longaberger baskets.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Dennis R. Sheaffer (Ellen), Denise Bleiler, Doug Sheaffer (Terri) all of Dillsburg; eight grandchildren, Emily Griffie (Lyle), Trisha Miller (Brian), Robbie Bleiler (Heather), Jessica Hull (Tony), Madison Bleiler, Lauren Sheaffer, Katelyn Sheaffer, Alyssa Sheaffer; and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way, Caleb, Wyatt, Fletcher, Silas, Elodie, Harper, Hailey, and Kiara.

Services will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will be held following the service in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road. A visitation will be held Friday from 9-11 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Calvary United Methodist Church, 203 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg, PA 17019.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfunealhome.com