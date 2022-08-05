Bobby Beche'

On July 29, 2022, Bobby Belche', 37, of Mechanicsburg, was called to the ages after his battle with cancer. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and is survived by his mom, Dorinda; sisters Bliss (Michael) and Brianna (Andrew), brother Brad (Jennifer), nephews, Evan, Connor, Owen, and Benjamin, and an endless list of cousins, family, and friends, who love and will miss him forever. "You counter despair with hope. You strive forever for the best you are capable to be. Therein lies the victory.” This is our Bobby. A celebration of life will be held to honor his memory at a future date. In lieu of flowers, it would be Bobby's wish that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Shriner's Children's Hospital.