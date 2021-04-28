Bo Michael Mahaney, 39, Carlisle, PA, passed on April 23, 2021. It is with great sadness we share the sudden passing of Bo Michael Mahaney. Bo was born on May 16, 1981, and most recently resided in Carlisle, PA. Bo was a man who lived life for his children, Maddox, Emma, Maci and Mia, all of whom he loved more than anything. Bo is survived by his parents, Robert and Denise Mahaney, his brother Blake (Alicia) Mahaney and their children Devon, Molly, Emily, and Lucas, several close uncles, aunts, and cousins; friend and neighbor Thomas Zeladonis; and the mothers of his children, Tanya Crane and Natalie Sciotti. Bo is predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas and Jane Mahaney and Harold and June Soule. Bo, formerly a resident of Burdett, NY, graduated from Watkins Glen Central High School in 1999. Bo received an Associate's degree from Corning Community College, and graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2006, with a degree in Civil Engineering. Bo later obtained his PE license, and was employed as a Senior Project Engineer for Transportation Services at Dewberry Engineers, Inc. Bo enjoyed spending free time with his children and family, coaching his children's sports teams, making home improvements to his house, hunting and golfing. Bo was an amazing father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. The memories that his family has with him will always be cherished and he will be forever missed. A private celebration of his life will be held with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been set up for Bo's children. Contributions can be made to the "Mahaney Children Memorial Fund", c/o Chemung Canal Trust Company, 318 N Franklin St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Remembrance's and condolences may be expressed to the family online in his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.