Blanche A. Weibley

Blanche A. Weibley, 94 years old of Carlisle, PA. went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Burt & Eva Woods, 5 sisters- Dorothy, Mildred, Grace, Helen, & Betty and 5 brothers-William, Robert, Francis, Jack, & Dale. She is survived by her children Lonny Blackburn of Pueblo, CO., Pamela Nottingham of Williamsport, PA., Jeannette Hammons of Carlisle, PA., Charles (Janet) Hammons of Uniontown, PA., Laura (Bill) Ainsworth of Pueblo, CO., and Christina (Larry) Campbell of Duboistown, PA.; 23 Grand Children, 44 Great Grand Children, 6 Great-Great Grand Children. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. There will not be a funeral. She will be cremated and her ashes will be sent to Colorado where she wants her final resting place to be.

Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.

