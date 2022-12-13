Beverly J. Neff

May 26, 1935- December 09, 2022

Beverly J. Neff, 87, of York, PA, died on December 9, 2022 at Providence Place Senior Living in Dover, PA.

Born on May 26, 1935 in York, she was the daughter of Harvey G. Brown and Sara Merna Brown (nee Morris). After graduating from West York High School in 1953, she received an associate's degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Thomas A. Neff on May 15, 1954, later welcoming and raising three children. They spent 68 years working together as they built their family.

She was employed as a caregiver for 30 years in Carlisle, PA retiring from Dickinson College's Child Care Center.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her joys were being at the beach, cooking, gardening, antiquing, and playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings; Bruce L. Brown, Brenda E. Zepp and Mildred E. Brodbeck. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie L. Strayer of York, PA; son, Thomas O. Neff and his wife, Kristin Speers of Newville, PA; daughters, Wendy S. DeBona of Charleston, SC and Cindy L. Layenddecker and her husband, David of East Berlin, PA; 4 granddaughters, Leah McMaster and her husband, Brian; Emily Kotzman and her husband, Ben; Heather Sunday and her husband, Kevin; and Madalyn Neff and her husband, Brendan; seven wonderful great-grandchildren also survive.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emit Mill Road, Dover, PA 17315.

Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA