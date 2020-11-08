Beverly E. Rynard, age 86, of Carisle died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Manor Care of Carlisle. She was born in Carlisle, PA on March 16, 1934 to the late William Lee and Margaret Doris Feuchtenberger Kepner and was the widow of Donald O. Rynard who passed on August 30, 2019.

Beverly retired as a registered nurse from the Thornwald Home here in Carlisle. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School Class of 1952 and the Bryn Mar School of Nursing Class of 1955. She was an active member of the First United Church of Christ here in Carlisle. She enjoyed cooking, baking and making crafts. She and her late husband Don loved to travel and they both enjoyed their pets and loved animals.

She is survived by her two sons, Douglas L. Rynard (wife Emma), Carlisle and Donald L. Rynard (wife Ericka), Carlisle, a sister, Doras Ann Morrison, Carlisle and a brother, Robert Kepner of Nevada. Also surviving Beverly are her three loving grandchildren, Anthony D. Rynard, Emilee E. Rynard, and Megan I. Kulp and her two great grandchildren Layna and Jax Kulp. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Christopher, a grandson, Matthew D. Rynard and her infant brother, Harold Lee Kepner.