Beulah I. Baric, age 84 of Carlisle, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. She was born in Carlisle, PA on November 30, 1936 to the late Melvin S. and Elsie E. Mellott Lay and was the widow of Joseph W. Baric who died on December 19, 2017.

Beulah retired from the former Dauphin Deposit Bank after twenty-five years as an Assistant Trust Officer. She was a member of Waggoners United Methodist Church in Carlisle, a former member of the Carlisle Elks Lodge #578 BPOE, and also a member of the ABWA. Beulah was an avid bowler and was a crafter of Stain Glass projects. Her loving family meant the most to her.

She is survived by two daughters; Deborah J. Christopher (Arthur J.), Boiling Springs, Ketha M. Lehman of Carlisle, two aunts; Marie Kepner and Romaine Mellott both of Carlisle. Also surviving her are her six loving grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside services will be held at Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Steve P. Motter from Chapel Pointe.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Beulah's name be made to Chapel Pointe at Carlisle, 770 S. Hanover St. Carlisle, PA, 17013.