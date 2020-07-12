× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beulah Elizabeth Jumper, 63, passed away peacefully July 11, 2020 at her home in Mechanicsburg.

She was born January 27, 1957 to the late Florence (Sweeney) and Junior Jumper.

Beulah had a beautiful smile. She was one of God's special children who enjoyed music, watching TV and movies (an avid SHREK fan) and birdwatching.

Surviving are her guardian, Sherry Jumper; niece, Misty Jumper, who was involved with her care throughout the years; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and greats; and a sister Esther Jumper.

Beulah was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Leroy and Glenn, who served as her guardian until his passing in 2010.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3350 Paxton Street, Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Thank you to the South Road Group Home Staff and Compassionate Care for the support they provided Beulah.

