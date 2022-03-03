Betty W. Tritt, 90, of Carlisle, passed away March 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 10, 1931, in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence D. and Edith Mae (Finkenbinder) Weary. Betty was the widow of Dale P. Tritt who passed away in 1999.

She worked for over 40 years at A & P and later Food Fresh Supermarkets. Betty enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, and seeing her grandsons.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Mann of Lititz; two grandsons, Ryan (wife Sarah) Mann of Marietta and Justin Mann of Lebanon; one great-grandson, Beckett Mann; and one sister, JoAnne (husband William) Shearer of Newville. In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Maynard, Merrill, and Robert Weary and five sisters, Mary Weary, Ruth Miller, Gayle Mentzer, Martha Snyder, and Jeanne Speck.

In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no formal services. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Association, https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate.

