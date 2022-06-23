Betty W. Lebo, 91, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the Faith Chapel of Carlisle, 1453 Holly Pike, Carlisle, PA, 17015 with Reverend Michael J. Mayer D.D. officiating. A celebration of life will follow from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a luncheon at the social hall. Arrangements are being held by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.