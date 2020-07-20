× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty U. Fentress, age 81, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital. Born January 23, 1939 in Hall Township, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edward Louis and Nell Umphlette.

Betty had worked for a number of years as a legal secretary but took the greatest pride in raising her children and spending time with her family. She had a great concern for children, especially the underprivileged, and tried to support organizations that benefited children as much as she could. Betty also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, enjoyed reading and completing crossword puzzles, and was a proficient Scrabble player.

Surviving is her loving husband, Harry B. Fentress; her son and daughter, Drew and Sara; and her siblings, Helen Bensley of Virginia Beach, VA and Edward Umphlette of Greenville, SC. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School at www.stjo.org. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com