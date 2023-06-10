Betty S. Staub

March 14, 1932 - June 9, 2023

Betty S. (Begee) Staub, 91, of Carlisle, passed away at UPMC Carlisle on June 9, 2023. She was born in Memphis Tennessee on March 14, 1932, to the late Hugh (Leach) Smith and Mary Raney Smith. Betty was the widow of John H. Staub.

She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee Nursing School, Class of 1955. She retired from Cumberland Valley School District where she was the school nurse. By the grace of God, she was born again in 1965 and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church Carlisle. She was a member of the Whirl-A-Way's square dance group. She was also a volunteer at the Cumberland County Historical Society and the Military History Institute of Carlisle.

Betty is survived by her children, Peggy Staub Morehart (Todd) of Mansfield, Hugh Mason Staub (Kim) of McDonald, PA, and Marion Staub Ledgett (Bill) of Carlisle; grandchildren, Brianna Morehart Hedin, Mason Morehart, McCall Ledgett Dube, Raney Staub, and Julia Ledgett; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her four siblings, Yates Curtis Smith, Hugh Raney Smith, Robert H. Smith, and Nora Ruth Smith.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Grace Baptist Church 777 W. North Street, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Reverend Simon O'Mahony officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held privately in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church or The Christian School of Grace Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.