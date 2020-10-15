Betty R. Highlands, 85, a resident of Manor Care, Carlisle, formerly of Newburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1935, in Lurgan, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Stouffer) Paxton. She married Kenneth E. Highlands on April 7, 1956. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1995. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Newburg First Church of God. Pastor Jim Moss will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as is possible.Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.