Betty Miller

Betty H. Miller

October 4, 1931 – June 16, 2022

Betty H. Miller, 90, of Carlisle, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at UPMC Hospital, Carlisle. Born Betty Jane Hoch in Plainfield on October 4, 1931, she was the daughter of Marguerite Jane Stouffer and Herman Felix Hoch.

She was a 1949 graduate of Carlisle High School and was a homemaker while her children were young. Betty also worked as an accountant for the Commonwealth of PA, as a supervisor in the Comptroller's Office, and later in the PA Department of Corrections. She retired from the state in 1991 after almost 14 years of service. Prior to that she worked as the office manager for several Carlisle area construction companies.

Betty loved spending time near the ocean and with her grandchildren and her pets. She also enjoyed reading and gardening, and tried her hand at oil painting in her later years.

Surviving are her two sons, Bennett J. Miller (Wendy) of Mt. Holly Springs, and Michael P. Miller (Cheryl) of Boiling Springs; two granddaughters, Kristin Nguyen (Giang) of Collegeville, and Leah Mallett (Colin) of Selinsgrove; two grandsons, Sean Miller and Nicholas Miller, both of Boiling Springs; and one great granddaughter, Harper Mallett. She is also survived by nieces, and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her two siblings, Chloe Hair and Donald Hoch, both of Carlisle; her parents; and by her stepfather, Herman Russell “Smitty” Smith, formerly of Carlisle.

A private burial is planned at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle on Friday, July 1, 2022. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.