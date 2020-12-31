Betty M. Reese, age 96 of Carlisle, PA and formerly of Lewistown, PA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home in Carlisle with her loving family at her side. She was born on August 19, 1924 in Mifflintown, Juniata County to the late William R. Muldoon Sr. and Lena A. Kahley Muldoon and was the widow of Clark L. Reese who went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2006.

She is survived by two daughters, Carole A. Forrest of Carlisle, Connie E. Reese, Harrisburg, two granddaughters, Heather Housel (husband Dan), Jillian Swartz (husband Tim) her four great grandchildren, Nathan Housel, Landon, Brady and Cooper McGeehan, three sisters, Helen "Dot" Benner of Center Hall, Shirley Groff of Thompsontown, Pauline Fleisher, of Florence, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Brackbill, two brothers, William R. Muldoon Jr and Brady "Jake" Muldoon.