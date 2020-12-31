Betty M. Reese, age 96 of Carlisle, PA and formerly of Lewistown, PA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home in Carlisle with her loving family at her side. She was born on August 19, 1924 in Mifflintown, Juniata County to the late William R. Muldoon Sr. and Lena A. Kahley Muldoon and was the widow of Clark L. Reese who went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2006.
She is survived by two daughters, Carole A. Forrest of Carlisle, Connie E. Reese, Harrisburg, two granddaughters, Heather Housel (husband Dan), Jillian Swartz (husband Tim) her four great grandchildren, Nathan Housel, Landon, Brady and Cooper McGeehan, three sisters, Helen "Dot" Benner of Center Hall, Shirley Groff of Thompsontown, Pauline Fleisher, of Florence, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Brackbill, two brothers, William R. Muldoon Jr and Brady "Jake" Muldoon.
Betty had worked as an administrative assistant at the former Earl Costa Dental Office in Lewistown, PA. She had also worked at the Goss Candy Store in Lewistown. She graduated from the Juniata High School and was a former member of Granville United Methodist Church and currently attended Otterbein United Methodist Church in Carlisle. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Mifflin County and was a member of the Lewistown Senior Citizens. Betty enjoyed writing, gardening, and trying to learn new things.
Private funeral services will be held at the Otterbein United Methodist Church at the convenience of her family with the Rev. Steve Salisbury officiating. Burial will be held in the Juniata Memorial Park, Lewistown, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church 647 Forge Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
