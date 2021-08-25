Betty Louise Hege, age 90, of Shippensburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Maugensville Mennonite Home Assisted Living in Hagerstown, MD where she was a resident for the last 2 plus years. She was a member of Rowe Mennonite Church. Born Thursday, December 4, 1930 in Mechanicsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Henry and the late Mabel Elizabeth (Benner) Hertzler. She married Enos Horst Hege in January of 1951 who passed away from cancer in 1986. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was very active in the family farm especially in the years following the passing of her husband, Enos. She cared for the physical and spiritual well-being of her family. She spent many hours and thoroughly enjoyed providing blankets and clothing to help the needy around the world. As a hobby she enjoyed collecting glassware. She is survived by her children: Jean Hege of Olar, SC, daughter-in-law Aletha Hege of Seminole, AL, Danny (Benita) Hege of Olar, Carol (Eugene) Hostetter of Spring Run, PA, Gary (Cheryl) Hege of Olar, Dena (Ivan) Skrivseth of Olar, Lanell (Allen) Kropf of Wickenburg, AZ, Arlin (Lois) Hege of Shippensburg, PA, sister Doris (Dale) Moyer of Leola, PA, and brother Leon (Joanne) Hertzler of Newport, NH, brother-in-law Warren Clugston of McConnellsburg, PA, sister-in-law Beverly Hertzler Bastrop, TX, forty-one grandchildren and sixty-four great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Jay Hege, two sisters: Arlene Ebersole and Lois Clugston, brother Ken Hertzler and two grandchildren: Wesley Hostetter and Carla Martin. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 28 at Rowe Mennonite Church, 754 Pinola Road Shippensburg, PA 17257 with the Rowe Mennonite Church Ministry Officiating. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 27 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the church and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Rowe Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Christian Aid Ministers, 2412 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com