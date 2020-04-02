× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rev. Betty Lou Washburn, age 95, of Carlisle, passed away April 1, 2020 at Chapel Pointe, Carlisle. Born February 8, 1925 in Kokomo, Indiana, daughter of the late John F. and Blanche LeMary (Butler) Hickle.

Betty Lou was a graduate of Patterson Park High School, Allentown Bible Institute and Shippensburg University, where she earned a BS and MS in Education. Betty Lou was a reading specialist, teaching in the Shippensburg Area School District for several years and the Brainerd Indian School in SD. She also pastored with her husband in PA, WA, ID and NY. She was a member of the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, where she taught Sunday School and the Golden Hairs Class, started a special needs class and was a member of the Wesleyan Women.

Betty Lou is survived by her son, John R. Washburn, Frederick, MD; granddaughters, Ami, married to Geoff Gallo, and Michele Washburn; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Alexa Gallo and Parker Soflarsky and sister, Patricia Ann Sterling. Betty Lou was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Paul Wesley Washburn; brother, William Jackson Hickle and sister-in-law, Louise Hickle. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesleyan Church of the Cross or Chapel Pointe.