Betty Lou Hockensmith

Betty Lou Spahr Hockensmith, 86, went to heaven on March 5th, 2022. She was born in Newville, Pennsylvania on August 28, 1935 to Wilbur E. and Myrtle Spahr.

Betty grew up in Newville and in September of 1953 she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, O. Wayne Hockensmith. Following the wedding, she moved to England to be with him while he served in the United States Air Force. After a few years back in the states, they moved back to Newville where she was a homemaker and raised their four children. Betty and Wayne shared 68 years of devoted marriage.

Betty had several jobs including working at MGM Pharmacy and as a teacher's aide at Big Spring High School. She loved working with the students and community members. That love carried over into the borough tax collector position she held for over 20 years.

Music was an integral part of Betty's life. She loved playing the piano for family and friends at her home but even more for her church. She dedicated her skills to playing the organ and piano for over 60 years at the Newville First Church of God. Her piano playing extended into Eastern Star where she played for many years.

Betty also loved to plan trips and travel both near and abroad. She always had a good story to share about their adventure. Her favorite trip was traveling through Europe with her English friends, Peg and Phil.

Betty is probably most remembered for her baking. Nothing made her happier than serving her family and friends sit-down dinners with lots of food along with her famous pies and black walnut cakes. There was always enough food for the unexpected but welcomed guest. She loved being able to share her natural gift of cooking.

Remaining to cherish Betty's memory are her husband, O. Wayne and children; Joel (Susan) Hockensmith of Charlottesville, Virgina, Terry (John) Lopp of Newville, Shane (Kelley) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan (Patti) of Poland, Ohio and her brother Robert of Newville. She is the proud grandmother of Sarah, Adam, Daniel, Rachel, Isaac, Hannah, Corbin, Jacob, and Philip and has 10 great grandchildren. Betty also leaves behind her loving canine friend Mitzy.

Preceding her in death are her parents Wilbur E. and Myrtle, brothers William Edward, Elmer Paul, Charles, and sisters Dorothy and Alma.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 8th, 1:00 pm at Egger Funeral Home with Pastors Wayne Good and Dick Reese officiating. A private family interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Newville First Church of God.